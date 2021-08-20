Central Bank of India celebrates the 75th Independence Day

Advertisement

Central Bank of India nationwide celebrated the 75th Independence Day on 15th August 2021. At the Corporate Office, Mumbai, the Flag was hoisted by M. V. Rao, MD & CEO of the Bank. On this occasion, the Executive Directors Alok Srivastva, Vivek Wahi and Rajeev Puri along with the other Executives of the Bank were also present. M. V. Rao, MD & CEO of Central Bank of India hoisted the flag at the Corporate Office, Mumbai. Vasti Venkatesh, General Manager Business Support and Col. AK Jha (Retd) CSO of the Bank are also seen in the picture.

