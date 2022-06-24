Central Bank of India celebrates International Yoga Day

As part of the AZADI KA Amrit Mahotsav programme, Yoga camp was organized at the Central Bank of India, Aurangabad Regional Office from 7 am to 8-30 am on Tuesday on the occasion of 8th International Day of Yoga, in which employees and officers of Central Bank of India participated. Manoj Kumar Singh, Regional Head, Regional Office, Aurangabad, while explaining the importance of doing Yoga, said that a healthy mind resides in a healthy body. AKAM Coordinator Baijnath Prasad highlighted the importance of adopting exercise and yoga in daily life and to stay healthy and happy life for practising YOGA.