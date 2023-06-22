Celebrations of International Yoga Day, 2023 by Mumbai Port Authority

International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on 21st June, the world over. Like every year, Mumbai Port Authority celebrated 9th International Yoga Day at historic Gateway of India, on 21 June 2023 in association with Patanjali Yog Samithi, SEEPZ, ECGS Ltd. and with Ministry of Textiles, Commerce & Industry and Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister, Govt. of Maharashtra and Piyush Goyal, Minister of Textiles, Commerce & Industry and Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Govt. of India graced the function. Rajiv Jalota, IAS, Chairperson, Mumbai Port Authority, Adesh Titarmare, IAS, Deputy Chairperson, Mumbai Port Authority, Dr. B.K. Upadhyay, D.G. Homeguard, Maharashtra, Shyam Jagannathan, Zonal Development Commissioner, SEEPZ-SEZ, C.P.S. Chauhan, Joint Development Commissioner, SEEPZ, M. Senthilnathan, Chairman cum Managing Director, ECGC, Rajesh Mishra, IRS, Additional DGFT, Mumbai, Smt. Roop Rashi, Textile Commissioner, Dr. Amit Gupta, Oncologist, TATA Hospital, Virendra Pratap Singh, Commandant, CISF, Suresh Yadav, Rajya Prabhari Bharat Swabhiman, Popatrao Kadam and Dharambir Shastri participated in the function. Around 5200 participants from Mumbai Port, CISF, SEEPZ-SEZ, ECGC, Ministry of Textiles, Commerce & Industry and Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Patanjali Yog Samithi, NCC, School Students participated in the Yoga Session.

In his Welcome address, Rajiv Jalota, Chairperson, Mumbai Port Authority, informed that we have been celebrating International Yoga Day since 2016. This year's celebrations coincide with 150th year celebrations of Mumbai Port Authority, and therefore the esteemed presence of the Hon'ble Chief Minister and the Hon'ble Union Minister makes this celebrations even more special and thanked the Chief Minister and Union Minister for taking time out from their very busy schedule to come and grace this occasion. He informed that the theme of this year's International Yoga Day is 'Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' meaning 'One Earth, One Family, and One Future'.

On this occasion, Eknath Shinde, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra emphasized the need for Yoga and the enormous benefits of practicing yoga on a daily basis. He stated that the entire credit for yoga being celebrated on a global scale today is due to the relentless efforts of our Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In fact, in Maharashtra itself, nearly 34 Lakh people are doing yoga today at the same time. He further stated that everyone must inculcate the practice yoga in their daily routine and reap its many benefits.

Piyush Goyal, Hon'ble Union Minister extolling the virtues of yoga through his personal experience added that our Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi through his focused efforts, expansive vision and inspiration has brought yoga on the world stage with International Yoga Day being celebrated the world over on 21st June since 2015. He informed that for the first time in history, Narendra Modi, Hon'ble Prime Minister will lead the festivities of International Yoga Day at the United Nations headquarters. Further, the Union Minister administered the Oath(Sankalp).

The entire programme was co-ordinated by Md. Rufi S. Qureshi, Chief Public Relations Officer & Sr. Dy. Manager (Welfare) of Mumbai Port Authority. Suresh Yadav, Rajya Prabhari Bharat Swabhiman, Patanjali gave demonstration as per the protocol of Ayush Ministry, Govt. of India. The programme concluded with rendition of the "National Anthem".