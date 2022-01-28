Celebration of Republic Day over Konkan Railway

The 73rd Republic Day was celebrated by Konkan Railway with zeal and fervor at Konkan Rail Vihar - Nerul, Navi Mumbai. The National Flag was unfurled by Sanjay Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director / Konkan Railway.

Sanjay Gupta addressed the gathering and appreciated the efforts put in by all employees to continue the train operations during the COVID pandemic and urged everyone to continue working with dedication towards the growth of Konkan Railway.

The function was attended by Officers and Staff of Konkan Railway and similar functions were organised in Ratnagiri and Karwar region of Konkan Railway duly following COVID19 guidelines & maintaining social distancing norms.

