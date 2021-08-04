Celebration of Liberation Day of Dadra and Nagar Haveli

On the auspicious occasion of 68th Dadra and Nagar Haveli Liberation Day, a grand program was organized on 2nd August 2021. The President and Vice President of Dadra and Nagar Haveli District Panchayat, President of Silvassa Municipality, Vice President, District Superintendent of Police, Former MP's, District Panchayat members, Silvassa Municipal Party members, officials, industry representatives, media friends, employees, prominent citizens of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, freedom fighters, Corona warriors, school students, police personnel and all others were present at the event. Dadra Nagar Haveli silvassa collector Sandeep Kumar Singh in his heartfelt congratulations said that on this day 67 years ago, with the independence of the city of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, the Portuguese rule in the state came to an end, Senor Louis da Gama hoisted the national flag and established the free Dadra Nagar Haveli.

The Azad Gomantak Dal, the Communist Party and the United Front of Goans played an important role in the liberation of Dadra and Nagar Haveli. On July 22, 1954, 15 volunteers from the United Front of Goa, led by Francis Mascarenhas and Vaman Desai, entered Dadra from the Lavachha side. Dadra captured the police station, he established the Free Zone by waving the Indian flag, then on the night of 28 July 1954, 30 to 35 volunteers of the Azad Gomantak Dal entered from the Karambeli side and captured the Naroli police station.