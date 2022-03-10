Celebration of International Women’s Day at Rail Wheel Factory

International Women’s Day was celebrated at RWF. Mamta Dubey, President RWF Women’s Welfare Organisation was Chief Guest of the Function. Mamta Dubey, distributed prizes to winners of the various competitions held for women employees of RWF. Speaking on the occasion she upheld the theme of the year’s International Women’s Day “Break the Bias” and said that, giving priority to women is not an option but a necessity for sustainable growth of the society.

Ajai Kumar Dubey, General Manager/RWF, presided over the function and addressed the gathering. Dr. Chithra, Additional Chief Medical Superintendent, Railway Hospital/RWF spoke on how women can maintain good by choosing a well balance diet and exercise. Women employees of RWF rendered colourful cultural programme. Suvarna Deshpande Dash, Principal Chief Personnel Officer and other senior officers, were present during the function.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 02:18 PM IST