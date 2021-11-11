Celebration of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav at Mumbai Port Trust

Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav is an initiative of the Govt. of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of freedom of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements. To mark this unforgettable occasion, the Union Govt. has announced 75 weeks' programmes. The festival of 75 years of independence will not only endeavor to reflect the spirit of freedom struggle but also offer tribute to the martyrs. The series of events organized by the Govt. to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's independence will be based on public participation and mainly revolve around 5 things - the freedom struggle, ideas, achievements, action and resolve at 75.

Accordingly, as per the directives of the Ministry of Shipping, the Mumbai Port Trust is celebrating Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav. As on date, 13 events on this occasion have been organized by Mumbai Port Trust with the participation of the employees and their family members and many more events to come.

On October 30, 2021, on the occasion of the National Unity Day, Mumbai Port Trust organised Marathon for the employees of the MbPT at Domestic Cruise Terminal. The response was overwhelming and 113 participants participated in the Marathon. Marathon was arranged for different age groups for men and women. Rajiv Jalota, IAS, Chairman was the Chief Guest of the function and Rakesh Shrivastava, ITS, Chief Vigilance Officer was the Guest of honour of the function. The Head of the Departments of the Mumbai Port Trust and CISF alongwith senior officers attended the programme. Rajiv Jalota in his speech stated that, according to our Prime Minister, everyone should practise YOGA daily so to feel healthy and energetic mentally and physically. He also emphasized about Swachha Bharat Abhiyan and the message given by the Prime Minister that 'Na gandagi karenge Naa karane denge' and My Clean India and requested everyone to join the hand to this movement and follow the same so our office premises and our country will be free from any diseases. Further, he also stated in his speech that due to personal efforts taken by our Prime Minister, the first target of 100 crore COVID vaccination has been achieved. He also congratulated to the Doctors and staff of Mumbai Port Trust Hospital for their sincere efforts for the vaccination drive at Port Trust Hospital.

Thereafter, Rajiv Jalota, IAS, Chairman, MbPT and Rakesh Shrivastava, Chief Vigilance Officer, MbPT, had flagged off the Marathon. At the end, the winners were felicitated by the Chairman. The programme was organised successfully.

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 06:19 PM IST