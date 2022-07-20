Celebrating AKAM: GM, Central Railway flags off a Motorcycle Rally, Digital Video Wall and Run for Unity from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus

Our country is celebrating ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ commemorating the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence. Many programmes are being organized by Central Railway, Railway Protection Force since 1st July 2022.

As part of the celebrations, on July 16, 2022, Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager flagged off various programmes, a running open Truck with Digital Video Wall to make public aware about safety, security and cleanliness, a Motorcycle Rally to Sabarmati Ashram and a Run for Unity at the Historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai.

Speaking on the occasion Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager said “As part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, Central Railway Railway Protection force has organised various programmes, 9,327 saplings have already been planted and a total of 60 thousand saplings will be planted at various places on Central Railway, Jal Seva was organised with the help of NGOs, LED screen mounted truck will go to different stations to create public awareness about safety, security and cleanliness, Motor Cycle Rally from 7 important places of the zone to Sabarmati Ashram which will culminate in Delhi.” Alok Singh, Additional General Manager, Ajoy Sadany, Principal Chief Security Commissioner, Shalabh Goel, Divisional Railway Manager, Principal Heads of Departments and other officials of Central Railway were present on the occasion.

At 75 stations of five divisions of Central Railway, i.e Mumbai, Nagpur, Bhusawal, Pune and Solapur, LED screen mounted open truck will play videos of the achievements of Railway Protection Force and will create public awareness about safety, security and cleanliness at stations and surrounding area. being shown. Railway Protection Force bands will also play music at these stations. Families of 80 freedom fighters are being felicitated. Swachhta Abhiyan is being run with the help of NGOs at 75 stations.

The Motorcycle rally flagged off today by General Manager from Chhatrapati Shivaji, Maharaj Terminus arrived from 7 important places of the zone covering all divisions i.e., Mumbai, Bhusaval, Nagpur, Pune, Solapur, Panvel and Kolhapur passing through all the important places of the divisions, which reached CSMT on 15th July 2022. Railway employees/officers from different places of Central Railway participated in the run for unity.