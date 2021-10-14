Celebrate Diwali in style with PNG Jewellers’ ‘Anokhee Diwali’ campaign

In a run up to this year’s most anticipated festival, PNG Jewellers has announced the launch of the ‘Anokhee Diwali’ campaign. The 188 year old legacy brand from Pune is known for bringing unique customer centric offerings during the festive season every year. The ‘Anokhee Diwali’ campaign will be run across all its stores in India from the 7th of October 2021 to 7th of November 2021. The campaign aims to promote and compel customers to pair gold and diamond jewellery for their festive looks, thereby creating a unique trend this Diwali. The fusion pairing of diamond and gold jewellery is bound to create a flutter in fashion circles and aims to make a statement. Customers will get to pick and choose from a vast array of dazzling designs across all product categories like earrings, necklaces, pendants, bangles, rings etc in both gold and diamonds.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 05:52 PM IST