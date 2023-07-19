CCRUM signs MoU with IIISM of SRMIST

Central Council For Research in Unani Medicine signed an MoU with Interdisciplinary Institute of Indian System of Medicine (IIISM) of SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) recently.

The objective behind signing the pact is to undertake value added research with regard to unani medicines with a view to benefit people at large. MoU was signed in the presence of Prof. C. Muthamizhchelvan, Vice-Chancellor, SRMIST, Prof S Ponnusamy, Registrar, SRMIST Dr.R.C. Satish Kumar, Coordinator, IIISM, N. Zaheer Ahmed, Director General, CCRUM.

This pact would foster collaboration between CCRUM and SRMIST and provides mutual beneficial working opportunity to develop and validate the Unaniformulations.It will also facilitate in advancement of knowledge on the basis of reciprocity, best efforts, mutual benefits and frequent interactions.

A collaborative effort between CCRUM and SRMIST will help in solving challenges associated with classical as well as new formulations of Unani System of Medicine, its standardization and pharmacological evaluation.

Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM) is an autonomous organization under the Ministry of AYUSH of Government of India and is engaged in the research, promotion and propagation of Unani System of Medicine (USM).

Interdisciplinary Institute of Indian System of Medicine (IIISM) is a prestigious school of SRM Institute of Science and Technology which was established in 2008 to promote research in the field of traditional system of Indian Medicine, including Siddha, Ayurveda and Unani.

SRMIST is a well-known higher education institution based at Kattankulathur near Chennai and offers graduate, postgraduate and doctorate programmes from various streams.

The other dignitaries present during the ceremony were Prof Neppolian, Dean (Research), Prof Vairamani, Dean, Bioengineering, Dr. Ramkumar from SRMIST, Dr. Pawan Kumar, Dr. GhazlaJaved, Dr. R.P. Meena from CCRUM, New Delhi, Dr.Noman, Dr. Athar Parvez, Dr. Mahesh from RRIUM, Chennai.

