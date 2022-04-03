CCL produces all time high coal production in FY 2021-22

Central Coalfields Limited (CCL), the Jharkhand-based subsidiary of Coal India Limited (CIL), shattered all its previous records to register highest ever performance in coal production and dispatch. The company’s coal production stood at 68.85 Million Tonnes(MT) while coal dispatch was 71.86 MT during fiscal 2021-2022 respectively. These figures are the best registered by company since its inception.

The company witnessed an unprecedented growth of 10% in raw coal production compared to last fiscal. The average rake loading also registered a 4% growth.

The Capital expenditure of the company was Rs 2000 crore in fiscal 2021-22, which is growth of 15% compared to last fiscal. The company paid Rs 899.10 Crore as land compensation in FY 2021-22 and carried out plantation in 133 Hectare against a committed target of 110 Ha in the FY 22

This performance of the company gains added relevance because of the post Covid-19 challenges and the nation’s increasing demand of coal.

CMD, CCL P.M. Prasad and the functional directors congratulated the entire team of CCL on this stellar performance. CMD, CCL said that this performance is a testimony of perseverance and dedication of the energy warriors of the company. He further added that the company under the leadership of Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi and his team and the guidance of Chairman Coal India Pramod Agrawal is committed to fulfill the “Atma Nirbhar Bharat” Vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

