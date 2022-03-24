Cattle feed manufacturers encouraged to take BIS certification for use of Standards Mark (ISI mark)

BIS organized an awareness and implementation webinar on ‘Indian Standards on Cattle feed and feed ingredients’ on 16 March 2022 in association with Compound Feed Manufacturers Association (CLFMA), Mumbai. The Programme was attended by around 250 participants with significant participation from micro and medium-scale industries.

Inaugurating the seminar, Sanjay Pant, Deputy Director General (Standardization), BIS, emphasized the role of Indian standards to strengthen the Cattle feed sector in India. He assured handholding by BIS at every step to support the Cattle feed industry in implementation and certification of Indian standards.

Neeraj Kumar Srivastava, Chairman, CLFMA in his address to the participants, highlighted the need for effective implementation of Indian standards both for Compounded Cattle Feed as well as Feed ingredients in order to achieve the desired quality of the feedstuffs.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 02:33 PM IST