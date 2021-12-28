CARF organises Mission Sahay

During the month of November 2021, Cancer Aid & Research foundation (CARF) organized several free medical health check up camps known as “Mission Sahay” at different locations with an initiative to facilitate the health care benefits and awareness among the under-privileged people. Out of which Mission Sahay-1 was organised on 05.11.2021 at Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar Colony, Ghatkopar East. Also, being this month celebrated as “Breast cancer awareness month” female hygiene kits were distributed to the female group during this camp. Then later followed by our free medical health camp - Mission Sahay –2, which was conducted on 15.11.2021 at Sant Ghadge Maharaj Dharamshala (Dadar). Being the occasion of Children’s Day, free ration kits were distributed among the children during this camp. Further “Mission Sahay -3” was organised on 23.11.2021 at Mission Hospital, Near Shivsena Office, Old Bus Depot, Govandi. Also, during this camp, free men’s hygiene kits were distributed among the male group, as a part of dedication to the “Men’s health awareness month”. Then, lastly we had our “Mission Sahay -4” camp on 30.11.2021 at Limbuni Budhvihar, Panther Nagar and Kannamwar Nagar 1, Vikhroli (E). During this camp, free General Kits were distributed among the public attending the camp. All these camps were successfully hosted by a team of doctors, assistants and CARFIANS along with appropriately arranged health care tools and facilities for facilitating the general health check up with guidance on the general health related issues with proper healthcare measures among the poor.

Our chairman – Shamshi Mulla and CEO- Savita Nathani also supported all these camps. Our passionately dedicated efforts in organizing these health camps gave us a tremendous success as it benefited many needy and deserved people.

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 08:40 PM IST