CARF organises free medical health check up on World Health Day

World Health day is celebrated on 7th April annually across the world to commemorate the founding of World Health Organization (WHO) in the year 1948. The theme for World health day for this year 2022 is – “Our planet, our health.”

On this great occasion, Cancer Aid & Research Foundation (CARF) also supported the great theme, by organizing free medical health check up for the cancer patients and their families. The sacred aim behind conducting this event was to facilitate the health care benefits and health awareness among them which will help to lead a good healthy life and well being. The event was also graced by Chairman – Mr. Shamshi Mulla and CEO-Mrs. Savita Nathani. The relentless efforts in organizing this event benefited many of the poor and under-privileged people.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 01:41 AM IST