CARF organises charity event in remembrance of co-founder Late Rashida A. Kazi

In the loving and respectful remembrance of our Co-Founder of CARF – Late Prin. Rashida A. Kazi, paying a heartfelt tribute to her divine soul, a Charity event was organized by Cancer Aid & Research Foundation (CARF) for cancer patients on 28th December 2022 at Byculla office. Our Chief Guest for this event was Dr. Zahir Kazi, Hon'ble President, Anjuman-I-Islam, who graced this event with his presence. This event was also accompanied by Irfan Kazi, Financial Analyst & Member of Anjuman-I-Islam with our Hon. Chairman, Advisory -Prof. Dr. Rehan Kazi, Dr. Irfana Koita Kazi, Gynaecologist & Infertility Specialist, Vasim Shaikh, Secretary General, Chairman, Shamshi Mulla & CEO, Savita Nathani respectively. The event was hosted by Tabassum Khan, GM (Event Management) of CARF, welcoming all the attendees of this event. The event began with a solemn tribute to our Co-Founder– Late Prin. Rashida A. Kazi. Then a short film on CARF was shown to everyone. There was a short speech from our Chairman, Shamshi Mulla about CARF’s functioning and future goals, thanking all the donors, supporters and the management. Further, there was a brief speech from Hon. Chairman Advisory, CARF, Prof. Dr.Rehan Kazi appreciating and honoring the efforts of CARF. Then, an inspirational speech was given by our Chief Gues, Dr. Zahir Kazi who ensured to be with CARF in all the journeys ahead. Lunch programme followed by Cheques and Food kits distribution were organized for all the cancer patients, who attended this event.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)