CARF organises charity event

Cancer Aid and Research Foundation (CARF) was established in the year 2001 and since then CARF in its 22 year journey has been dedicatedly serving underprivileged cancer patients and people suffering from other diseases. CARF has always been hosting various generous and encouraging activities for the people, this time also CARF organized a charitable event at its Byculla office on 7 October 2022. In this event, the distribution of cheques and ration kits was done by at the hands of CARF’s Chairman Advisor – Prof. Dr. Rehan Kazi. CARF believe that, in this way it has been able to help the underprivileged families. Through such activities we try to help the underprivileged communities to meet their basic daily needs along with their medical treatment.

