CARF organises blood donation camp on World Blood Donor's Day

On 14th June 2023, on occasion of “World Blood Donor’s day,” Cancer Aid & Research Foundation (CARF) organised a remarkable Blood Donation Camp at CSMT Railway Station in association with the esteemed BYL Nair Charitable Hospital Blood Bank. This event brought together individuals from all walks of life to make a significant impact on society. Under the guidance and expertise of the dedicated medical professionals from BYL Nair Charitable Hospital, Blood bank, the blood donation process proceeded smoothly, ensuring the comfort and safety of all donors. This Camp witnessed an incredible display of humanity as numerous participants stepped forward to contribute their life-saving gift. Through this event, we were able to raise awareness about the constant need for blood and encourage more people to become regular blood donors, ensuring a stable and sufficient blood supply for those in need. This blood donation camp was graced and supported with words of encouragement to all participants by our Chairman - Shamshi Mulla & CEO - Savita Nathani respectively. We extend our heartfelt appreciation to all the participants and the associating team from BYL Nair Charitable Hospital Blood Bank for their unwavering support and commitment. Volunteers from Lala Lajpatrai and Vidyalankar College actively participated in the event and made it a success.

It was our pleasure to be a part of this great deed by organizing this event. Many blood donors willingly participated in the donation camp. Also, we would also like to express gratitude to the CSMT Railway Station authorities for their cooperation and assistance, which greatly contributed to the smooth execution of the event.

Together, let us create a world where the gift of blood brings hope, healing, and happiness to all.