CARF observes International Day of Yoga 2023

The 23rd Foundation Day was celebrated by Cancer Aid & Research Foundation (CARF) with great enthusiasm and grandeur on 20th June'2023 at Byculla office. The event was graced by our esteemed Chief Guest, Abu Asim Azmi, a Member of the Legislative Assembly of Maharashtra (Samajwadi party) known for his remarkable achievements and contributions in the field of social activities. Lamp lighting at the beginning of the event was performed by our Chief Guest Abu Asim Azmi jointly supported by our CARF Chairman – Shamshi Mulla and CEO- Savita Nathani respectively.

The event was hosted by Tabassum Khan – GM (Event Management) of CARF, welcoming all the attendees of this event. An inspiring speech was given by our CARF Chairman –Shamshi Mulla, highlighting the remarkable journey and accomplishments of our foundation over the past 23 years. Furthermore, our Chief Guest Abu Asim Azmi delivered an encouraging keynote address, sharing his insights and experiences. His words resonated with everyone, leaving a lasting impact on all those present. Then there was a short speech from our CEO – Mrs. Savita Nathani addressing about the CARF’s functioning and future goals, thanking all the donors, supporters, CSR partners and the management. Cheque distribution was organized for all the cancer patients, who attended this event.

This event not only celebrated our foundation's accomplishments but also served as a platform to express our gratitude to those who have contributed to our cause. We extend our heartfelt thanks to our Chief Guest, Abu Asim Azmi for gracing the occasion and inspiring us with his presence. We are immensely grateful to all our donors, well-wishers and the Management for their unwavering support and making this event a resounding success.