On the occasion of World Cancer Day, CARF hosted a Charity Giving Programme for cancer patients at Byculla office on 8th February 2023. The Chief Guest for this event held was M V Kini, Advocate & Solicitors and Guest of Honour Ils Kini, Advocate. Our Chairman- Shamshi Mulla & CEO – Savita Nathani welcomed the Chief Guest and every one attending this event. The event was hosted with greetings to all the attendees by our GM (Event Management) – Tabassum Khan. Our Chief Guest – M. V. Kini appreciated and honored the efforts of CARF through his mind-blowing speech and ensured to be with CARF in all the journeys ahead. Cheque and Female kits were distributed to all the cancer patients. We are extremely grateful and convey our heartfelt thanks to everyone for their presence and support in making this event astounding one.

