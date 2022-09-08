Capt. B. K. Tyagi takes charge as C&MD, SCI

Capt. B. K. Tyagi has assumed charge as Chairman & Managing Director of The Shipping Corporation of India Ltd (SCI), a Navratna CPSE under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), Government of India on 3rd September, 2022. Capt. Tyagi has been appointed to the post of C&MD, SCI by MoPSW vide its order dated September 3, 2022. With this, Capt. Tyagi has become the First SCIan to start his career as Trainee Nautical Officer Cadet (TNOC) at SCI-Maritime Training Institute & rise to the helm of affairs of India's largest & most diversified shipping company.

Capt. B. K. Tyagi was erstwhile heading the Liner and Passenger Services Division as Director (L&PS), since 8th January 2021. He also held additional charge of Director (T&OS) from May 1, 2021 to May 18, 2022. Capt Tyagi is also on the board of ICSL since 20th November 2020 and has contributed in the field of IWT.

In his distinguished Shipping career spanning over 32 years in SCI, he has held many responsible appointments, both Afloat and Ashore. After graduation, Capt Tyagi joined SCI in 1990, as Trainee Nautical Officer (TNOC). He served on board various ships, in different ranks, including as Master. In 2004, he was absorbed ashore, wherein he served at various Management level positions and performed Technical, Vetting, Chartering, Training, Marine HR, Liner, Passenger, Inland Waterways, offshore and S&P functions.

He is a well-rounded shipping professional with qualification in Ship operation, Navigation, Chartering, General Shipping Management, Port Development & Management and Law. Capt. Tyagi is IIMA alumni and also member of various professional bodies like ICS (London), CILT, NMIS, Nautical Institute London, CMMI, Institute of Directors.