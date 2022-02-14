Cancer awareness week observed at Western Railway’s Jagjivan Ram Hospital

To create cancer awareness and to advocate effective policies for cancer control, World Cancer Day was observed at Western Railway’s Jagjivan Ram Hospital, Mumbai Central. On this occasion, a week-long cancer awareness campaign has been organized on virtual platform for spreading awareness among patients, caregivers, hospital staff and doctors. Under the leadership of Dr. Hafizzunisa - Medical Director of JRH, the programme was conducted virtually with this year’s theme “Close the Care Gap”. The programme was also attended virtually by doctors from other divisional hospitals of Western Railway.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the week-long awareness campaign was inaugurated by Dr. Hafizzunisa - Medical Director, JRH. The campaign was organized throughout the week which comprised of cancer awareness talks by Dr. Anuja Kulkarni, broadcasting of slogans, pledge to quit tobacco, street play, audio-visual display, short video films demonstration, virtual poster exhibition with special emphasis on oral, breast and cervical cancers, briefings by renowned distinguished experts in house as well as guest faculties on the theme “Close the Care Gap” on virtual platform. A Drawing and Slogan Writing Competition was also organized which received enthusiastic participation from all age groups. Participants and winners were felicitated during the event. The campaign received overwhelming response from all patients, staff, doctors and attendees.. The programme concluded with interactive question answer session.

