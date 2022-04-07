Cancer awareness campaign under CSR initiatives by SPMCIL

Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India, A Mini Ratna, Category-I CPSE, Wholly owned by Govt. of India and Sahbbhagita International Foundation, New Delhi signed MoU on April 1, 2022 in august presence of SK Sinha Director (HR), SPMCIL & B.J. Gupta, Chief General Manager (HR), SPMCIL for organizing Community based mass screening programme with cost of Rs.68.00 lakhs for Ovarian Cancer and relationship of risk factors of Vitamin, awareness on Cervical Cancer and free distribution of sanitary Napkins sufficient for one year per participant amongst the population belongs to underprivileged/marginalized Society in Delhi/NCR under the guidance of Dr. Y.K. Gupta, President and other eminent retired Doctors from AIIMS and Safdarjund Hospital expert in their respective fields.

The project will be carried out by SPMCIL under its CSR initiative. A. Durga Prasad, Joint General Manager, (HR) SPMCIL and Tripti Saxena Secretary Sahbhagita, International Foundation signed the MoU in a brief Function. Prakash Kumar, DGM (HR) and Vinod Sharma, Consultant from SPMCIL were also present during the MoU signing.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 02:53 PM IST