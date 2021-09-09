e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 12:58 AM IST

Canara Bank Institute of Information Technology, Bengaluru celebrates Teacher’s Day zeal and fervour

Business Development and Acquisition Plan Strategy 2021
FPJ Bureau
Canara Bank Institute of Information Technology, Bengaluru celebrated Teacher’s Day zeal and fervour. M S Narasimha murthy, a leading humorist Writer (who has written dialogues for 10000 episodes for various comedy serials) inaugurated the function. On this special occasion `Gadegala Gudana’ an e-book collection of 365 proverbs in kannada was released. M Venkatesha Sheshadri, Director of the Institute was also present.

Govt extends tenure of EDs of Canara Bank, Bank of India by 2 years

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 12:58 AM IST
