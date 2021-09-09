Canara Bank Institute of Information Technology, Bengaluru celebrates Teacher’s Day zeal and fervour

Canara Bank Institute of Information Technology, Bengaluru celebrated Teacher’s Day zeal and fervour. M S Narasimha murthy, a leading humorist Writer (who has written dialogues for 10000 episodes for various comedy serials) inaugurated the function. On this special occasion `Gadegala Gudana’ an e-book collection of 365 proverbs in kannada was released. M Venkatesha Sheshadri, Director of the Institute was also present.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 12:58 AM IST