Canada’s Minister for International Trade visits India

The Mary Ng, Canada’s Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, visited India between March 10-13, 2022. During her visit to New Delhi, Ng discussed trade and investment with her Indian government partners, including Piyush Goyal, India’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs and Food and Public Distribution and Textiles. Ng will participate in the Canada-India Ministerial Dialogue on Trade and Investment, hosted by Minister Goyal, where they will discuss ways to further enhance the strong Canada-India bilateral trade relationship.

In the lead-up to her visit, the Deputy High Commissioner for Canada in India Ms. Amanda Strohan said: “India is a major economy in the Indo-Pacific region and continues to be an important part of Canada’s progressive trade agenda. We look forward to engaging with our Indian counterparts to discuss our next steps in enhancing trade and investment policies that promote an open, transparent, and predictable trading environment between Canada and India.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 03:06 PM IST