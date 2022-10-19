e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-galleryCAI celebrates centenary year; Department of Posts releases stamp

CAI celebrates centenary year; Department of Posts releases stamp

FPJ BureauUpdated: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 02:20 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Cotton Association of India (CAI) is providing a wide range of services to the entire cotton value chain since its incorporation in 1921. CAI has completed 100 years of selfless service to the cotton and textile sector of the country and to commemorate the centenary year, Department of Posts, India, is pleased to release a customized corporate ‘My Stamp’ and a Special Cover during the function organised by CAI on 18th October, 2022 which was held at Jio World Convention Center, Bandra-Kurla complex, Mumbai. Atul S Ganatra, President, Cotton Association of India, Roop Rashi, Commissioner of Textile, Pradeep Kumar Agarwal, CMD Cotton Corporation of India, Bhupendra Singh Rajpal, Vice President of CAI, Samir Patil, Chief Buissness Development Officer BSE Ltd, Suresh A Kotak, Chairman, Textile Advisory Group, T Rajkumar, Chairman, Confederation of Indian Textile Industry, Veena R. Srinivas, Chief Postmaster General, Maharashtra Circle and Smt. Swati Pandey, Postmaster General, Mumbai Region were present for the function.

 The Special Cover on the centenary celebration of Cotton Association of India is available at all the Philatelic Bureaus of Maharashtra Circle.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

General Manager Central Railway inspects Pune Railway Station and reviews developmental works

General Manager Central Railway inspects Pune Railway Station and reviews developmental works

SJVN inks an MoU for developing 1000 MW floating solar projects in Assam

SJVN inks an MoU for developing 1000 MW floating solar projects in Assam

Marathwada’s first ever Vesicoscopic re-implantation for VUR performed

Marathwada’s first ever Vesicoscopic re-implantation for VUR performed

29th All India RPF Athletic Championship concludes at Pune

29th All India RPF Athletic Championship concludes at Pune

Dadaji Bhuse inaugurates 'PM Gati Shakti Multimodal Maritime Regional Summit 2022 organized by JNPA...

Dadaji Bhuse inaugurates 'PM Gati Shakti Multimodal Maritime Regional Summit 2022 organized by JNPA...