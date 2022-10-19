CAI celebrates centenary year; Department of Posts releases stamp

Cotton Association of India (CAI) is providing a wide range of services to the entire cotton value chain since its incorporation in 1921. CAI has completed 100 years of selfless service to the cotton and textile sector of the country and to commemorate the centenary year, Department of Posts, India, is pleased to release a customized corporate ‘My Stamp’ and a Special Cover during the function organised by CAI on 18th October, 2022 which was held at Jio World Convention Center, Bandra-Kurla complex, Mumbai. Atul S Ganatra, President, Cotton Association of India, Roop Rashi, Commissioner of Textile, Pradeep Kumar Agarwal, CMD Cotton Corporation of India, Bhupendra Singh Rajpal, Vice President of CAI, Samir Patil, Chief Buissness Development Officer BSE Ltd, Suresh A Kotak, Chairman, Textile Advisory Group, T Rajkumar, Chairman, Confederation of Indian Textile Industry, Veena R. Srinivas, Chief Postmaster General, Maharashtra Circle and Smt. Swati Pandey, Postmaster General, Mumbai Region were present for the function.

The Special Cover on the centenary celebration of Cotton Association of India is available at all the Philatelic Bureaus of Maharashtra Circle.