Cabinet Minister Lodha participates in Wari with 5,000 ITI Students

As millions of devotees embarked on their journey to Pandharpur for Ashadhi Ekadashi, Cabinet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha joined the Wari in a special initiative emphasizing the importance of skill development. Accompanied by 5,000 students from Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), the 'Kaushalya Dindi' commenced from the Bhairoba Nala area in Pune.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said, "This is the first time the MahaYuti government has organized a skill development procession. Through this initiative, we aim to highlight the importance of skill development. Unemployment is a significant challenge we face today, and the Skill Development Department is making substantial efforts to address it. Initiatives such as the Arya Chanakya Skill Development Centers, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Career Guidance Camps, MahaRojgar Melas (Employment Fairs), and International Skill Development Centers are some of the numerous programs being implemented by the department. I urge the youth to take full advantage of the opportunities in skill development, employment, and self-employment to ensure Maharashtra becomes skilled and prosperous."

With an idol of Vitthal and Rukmini on his head and chanting Harinam, Minister Lodha actively participated in the Wari. He enjoyed the procession by playing Taal and the mridangam, fully embracing the spiritual atmosphere.