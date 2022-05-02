Byculla Railway Station regain its original Gothic, Heritage, Architectural glory

Century and a half, and more, old (169 years, to be precise) Byculla railway station, one of the oldest stations of Mumbai, which was commissioned in the year 1853, returns to its heritage architectural glory.

The ceremonial inauguration of the project was held on 29th April at Byculla Railway Station, Platform No.1 at the hands of Raosaheb Dadarao Patil Danve, Minister of State for Railways, Government of India. Devendra Fadnavis, Leader of Opposition, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Shaina NC, Trustee, I LOVE MUMBAI, Minal Bajaj and Niraj Bajaj of Bajaj Group and Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation, Heritage Conservation Architect Abha Narain Lambah, Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway, A.K. Gupta, Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer, Ashwini Saxena, Principal Chief Engineer, Ity Pandey, Chief Commercial Manager-Passenger Services, Pradeep Pol, Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Infra), Mumbai Division and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Danveji while addressing the gathering said that Railways are marching towards 100% electrification and it is going to achieve this target by 2023. He said that the Pune-Nashik rail line has been approved by Niti Ayog. 25 railway stations in Maharashtra have been identified for upgradation. He also said that there has been a remarkable change in railway stations and cleanliness. He congratulated all the stakeholders of the Byculla railway station restoration project.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 03:25 PM IST