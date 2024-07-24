Budget to have positive impact on business growth, says Sanjeev Juneja

The measures announced in the Budget will significantly benefit local businesses and SMEs, they can reinvest their savings in operations or expand their businesses. Extended Credit assistance (Under PM-SVANidhi) - to ensure street vendors and SME’s have necessary financial backing – will help sustain and grow their operations.

The investments in skill development under Skill India Mission are crucial for enhancing workforce quality and productivity. By training 1.4 crore youth, the government is addressing the skill gap in the labour market.

The substantial increase in capital expenditure for infrastructure projects will enhance business operations and logistics for local enterprises by enhancing connectivity, reducing logistics costs, and streamlining supply chains.

Financial assistance under PM-KISAN, crop insurance through PM Fasal Bima Yojana - these schemes will increase purchasing power of farmers, said Sanjeev Juneja, Founder -Dr. Ortho, Kesh King, Roop Mantra, Pet Saffa and Sachi Saheli