BSG Webinar highlights the need for global cooperation in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic

The long shadows of COVID-19 that has engulfed the world shows that global cooperation and solidarity are no longer a matter of choice but of survival, panelists at a peace symposium webinar organized by the Bharat Soka Gakkai (BSG), said on Wednesday.

This webinar also marks the launch of BSG’s new symposium series ‘Dialogue in Action: Empowering Humanity’.

The panelists at the webinar, which was based on Soka Gakkai International (SGI) President Daisaku Ikeda’s 39th Peace Proposal titled "Value Creation in a Time of Crisis," highlighted that the core philosophy of respect for each person and for the environment, has become an absolute necessity.

In his opening remarks, Padma Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, All-India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, said that, “The concept, ‘Leave no one behind’ is most relevant in these pandemic times. We need to address social inequities that the pandemic highlighted -- in the healthcare sections, with the migrants and in the education sector where many were left behind. The important message is to emphasize that each life matters”

ALSO READ Indore: Padma Shri Janak Palta plants guava saplings on Raksha Bandhan

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 02:57 PM IST