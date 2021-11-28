BSF organises 21st All India Police Water Sports Championship 2021

Border Security Force organized 21st All India Police Water Sports Champion ship 2021 at Delhi from 22 to 26 November 2021 under the aegis of All India Police Sports Control Board. The championship was organized at Wazirabad water sports club located at the bank of Yamuna river in Delhi in a befitting manner.

Gajender Singh Shekhawat Minister, Ministry of Jal Shakti presided over the closing ceremony of the championship as the Chief Guest at RK Wadhwa Parade ground , Chhawla BSF Camp, New Delhi.

465 sportspersons including 33 women players of 20 teams from various Police Organisations of Central Armed Police Forces / States / UTs participated in the championship.

Chief Guest and Minister, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Gajender Singh Shekhawat presented medals and trophies to the winners of 21st All India Police Water Sports Championship 2021 in the presence of Pankaj Kumar Singh, IPS, Director General BSF and senior officials of various Police organisations of Central Armed Police Forces / States / UTs.

The Chief Guest formally declared ‘The Closing of 21st All India Police Water Sports Championship 2021, and released colourful balloons to mark the occasion. He also addressed and congratulated all the participants of various Police organisations of Central Armed Police Forces / States / UTs that participated in the championship lauded their efforts and motivated them to excel in all competitions with spirit.

Overall championship of the 21st All India Water Sports 2021 was won by BSF.

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 05:50 PM IST