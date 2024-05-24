BSF Investiture Ceremony-2024 Celebrated At Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi

On 24th May 2024, BSF personnel were awarded medals and honoured by Sh Ajit Doval, KC, National Security Advisor who presided over the 21st BSF Investiture Ceremony as the Chief Guest. Total 17 members of the Force were decorated with medals, in which 10 members were awarded with Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG) and 07 members were awarded with Jeevan Raksha Padak (JRP). During the ceremony retired DsG/IsG of BSF, DsG of CAPFs, serving officers from different Ministries of Govt. of India and representatives of print and electronic media were in attendance with BSF fraternity on Friday.

2. The Investiture Ceremony is a momentous occasion marking the deep seated affection and respect for the first Director General of BSF, Padma Vibhushan K F Rustamji. BSF has been organizing the Investiture Ceremony on occasion of the birthday of K F Rustamji since 2003.

3. Welcoming the Chief Guest, dignitaries and all those present at the venue for the occasion, Sh Nitin Agrawal, IPS, DG BSF first paid rich tributes to the valiant bravehearts of the Force who made the supreme sacrifice while safeguarding the sovereignty of motherland. Emphasizing the constant endeavour of the Force in preparing itself in terms of strategy, infrastructure, weaponry and training, DG BSF referred specifically to the various operational achievements, with a special mention of recent succesful anti-Maoist operation, in which BSF troops along with DRG eliminated 29 hard core maoists in Kanker area of Chhattisgarh as well as recovery of huge catch of Arms/Amn. The Director General also spoke about the ‘Soldierly traits and Visionary Leadership Skills’ of first Director General of BSF, Padma Vibhushan K F Rustamji, who is popularly referred to as “Founding Father of BSF”. DG BSF also refered various initiatives under taken by BSF troops in border areas to build goodwill and gain the confidence of the border residents, which include medical camps, educational programs, sport competitions, adventure boot camps for children at border posts, etc.

4. Chief Guest Sh Ajit Doval, NSA paid glowing tributes to the brave seema paraharis who have laid down their lives in the line of sacred duty in protecting the nation, along with those who have made the Force and the country proud with their operational performances despite the challenging work conditions. Chief Guest also highlighted the exceptional role of BSF in upholding the sovereignty of the Nation by effectively ensuring the sanctity of the International Border as well as various deployment scenarios of Internal Security. The Chief Guest also delivered the Rustamji Memorial Lecture.

5. Sh Ajit Doval, KC, National Security Advisor awarded medals to the following BSF

Personnel and their Next of Kin:-

Police Medal for Gallantry

1. Late CT S Ramakrishna

2. Late Ct (Cook) Baban Saha

3. Late HC Chandrapal Singh

4. Late SI Mahendra Yadav

5. Ct Harikesh Meena

6. Late SI Bhuru Singh

7. Late Ct Raj Kumar

8. Late SI Rakesh Dobhal

9. HC (TA) Naseeb Singh

10. Ct (ORA) S Rajesh Kannan

Jeevan Raksha Padak (JRP)

1. CT Ajay Kumar

2. AC/MO Dr. Himanshu Saini

3. CT M Uma Sankar

4. ASI/Min Karambir Singh

5. SI Balbir Singh

6. ASI/PH Darpan Kishore

7. HC Vinod Kumar