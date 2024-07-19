Broadway gives wings to brands; ushers in a new era for physical retail

Think9, a prominent venture builder, has unveiled Broadway, a pioneering retail concept aimed at revolutionizing physical retail in India. Broadway is set to introduce over 100 new consumer brands of Indian origin spanning health & wellness, beauty, personal care, lifestyle, fashion, and food & beverage sectors. It aims to redefine the retail experience by enabling customers to engage directly with these brands through a unique content-to-commerce model.

This innovative approach includes 8-10 daily live events and experiences, supported by continuous content creation involving brands, creators, and consumers. Broadway marks a departure from traditional retail monotony, crafted with the expertise of renowned French design firm Malherbe, recognized for creating cutting-edge spaces for luxury brands like Dior and LVMH.

Founded by Vivek Biyani, Broadway has garnered strategic partnerships from actor-entrepreneur Rana Daggubati, Apurva Salarpuria of Salarpuria Group, and Anuj of Anarock. The flagship store is slated to launch in Delhi this August, followed by openings in Hyderabad and Mumbai in September 2024 and March 2025 respectively. Notable brands featured include Aqualogica, DermaCo, Minimalist, Belif, and Kapiva, among others.

Much like WeWork transformed corporate structures with co-working spaces, Broadway seeks to revolutionize customer interactions in alignment with evolving media trends. It functions as a collaborative retail space designed to deepen brand-consumer relationships through immersive experiences.

Vivek Biyani emphasizes Broadway's innovation: "From our plug-and-play model to experiential properties, we aim to seamlessly integrate digital brands into offline retail. We envision a symbiotic environment where brands, consumers, and influencers interact, akin to social platforms like Instagram."

Spanning 25,000-35,000 sq.ft., each Broadway outlet features diverse amenities such as staging areas, creator studios, sampling stations, and gourmet experiences alongside shopping spaces. "Broadway Studios" serves as the epicenter for content-to-commerce activities, facilitating collaboration between creators and brands.

Rana Daggubati states, "Broadway’s model empowers deeper consumer connections, transcending mere transactions to deliver profound 'aha' moments."

Apurva Salarpuria underscores Broadway's significance: "It blends retail experience with market insight, democratizing access for digital brands while reshaping consumer engagement."

Anuj Kejriwal of Anarock adds, "Broadway innovates within physical retail, catering to dynamic consumer needs and fostering business ease for new brands."

With a pioneering 'India-first' approach, Broadway emerges as a transformative department store, catering to new-age consumers, innovative brands, and content creators alike.