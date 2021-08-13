BRIMS creates enthusiasm in students through Enthusia 2.0

DR VN Bedekar Institute of Management Studies (BRIMS) organized its annual management fest Enthusia 2.0 on 6th & 7th Aug 2021. It was a National level management fest covering areas of sports, cultural and management games. Considering Covid, the event was conducted on virtual platforms getting participation from various states of India. The event was organized by students of MMS 1st year who demonstrated skills of leadership, planning, organizing, team handling, coordination, creativity through its events. BRIMS always nurtures management skills among its students, hence apart from classroom teaching events like this create a platform for students to learn and demonstrate these skills.

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 02:56 PM IST