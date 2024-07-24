Breaking the Barriers of Unemployment – How CMYKPY Can Solve Socio-Economic Issues in Maharashtra

By Rushikesh Humbe

While taking an early morning walk in South Mumbai, I observed a stark contrast. On one side were high-rise buildings still looking sleepy on a misty morning; on the other side, a couple living on the footpath were getting their daughter ready for school. During our conversation, they shared that both are ragpickers, but they don’t want their daughter to follow the same path. They hope that once she gets an education, she can secure a job and support the entire family. The girl stepped out of their makeshift home with cheer and hope on her face.

My mind drifted back to my last trip to Ieet, my hometown, a small village in Marathwada. The most crowded place in that small town is the bus stand, where youths gather in groups. Most of them are busy discussing local politics or playing mobile games. Unlike their parents, they don’t go to work because the 'educated' tag makes them 'overqualified' for field jobs, while their lack of skills renders them less qualified for jobs in cities.

Whether in a metro like Mumbai or a remote village in Marathwada, jobs are the biggest as from youth in the state, but securing employment is not easy for several reasons:

Lack of Skills: Playing video games on mobile phones does not require skills, but working in a factory does. Often, what is taught in classrooms has no connection to the skills needed for employment, making youths 'educated but not suitable' for jobs.

Lack of Opportunities Close to Home: Most jobs are located in bigger cities, making migration to these places economically impractical. The lack of nearby opportunities forces youths to remain unemployed.

Lack of a Work Culture at Early Ages: Unlike in Western countries, Indian youths enter the job market after graduation or post-graduation, depriving them of on-the-job experience, making it difficult to secure full-time jobs.

Due to these factors, the number of educated unemployed youths in Maharashtra increases every year, leading to various socio-economic problems caused by the 'empty mind, empty hands' syndrome:

Social Agitations: Maharashtra has witnessed many social agitations, mostly driven by the 'race for becoming backward'. The backward tag is believed to offer more opportunities in education and employment, but this is only true for the limited number of government jobs.

Increase in Crime Rate: Whether it’s the 'Koyata Gang' in Pune or the 'Chaddi Baniyan Gang' in Navi Mumbai, jobless youths are often recruited to carry out criminal activities. Despite efforts to curb their actions, the easy supply of manpower allows these gangs to growing in their sizes and activities.

In the recent budgetary session, the state announced various welfare schemes, prioritizing employment and jobs. With elections around the corner, the state government could have taken the populist route of announcing ‘Berojgar Bhatta’ for unemployed youths. Instead, the state chose the tougher route of providing at least 10 lakh jobs to youths through internships and then paying them stipends. The Chief Minister Karya Prashikshan Yojana (CMYKPY) was announced with a budget of ₹5500 crore per year and was recently launched by the Prime Minister during his trip to Mumbai. How is this Yojana breaking the barriers of unemployment?

Work First and then Stipend: Providing internships followed by stipends ensures that youths gain valuable on-the-job experience, helping them prepare for full-time jobs. This approach also aids industries in obtaining manpower easily, reducing their manpower costs. MSMEs, non-profit organizations, startups, and smaller service units will benefit significantly from this scheme.

Stipend through DBT: Stipends are paid directly to interns rather than to employees, ensuring that the money reaches the beneficiaries without intermediaries.

Building a Work Culture at Early Ages: The lack of early work opportunities for students is addressed by CMYKPY, which allows even 12th-pass students to secure internships and receive stipends. This makes internships attractive for students, and the NEP guidelines adopted by the state make most courses eligible for these internships.

Work Close to Home: Since migration for entry-level jobs is not economically viable, CMYKPY ensures that students find internship opportunities near their homes. The scheme also includes cooperative societies, sugar factories, cotton mills, and scheduled banks, which have networks in rural areas, bringing opportunities closer to home.

Opening Doors of Government Offices: Many youths aspire to work in government offices. CMYKPY allows students to intern with government and semi-government offices in the state, providing valuable experience and helping these establishments benefit from young talent.

Yojanadoots to Hit the Field: Many government schemes fail to reach their beneficiaries due to a lack of workforce to disseminate information. As part of the CMYKPY program, the government will hire 50,000 Yojanadoots who will work at the grampanchayat and ward levels to ensure that government schemes reach their intended recipients.

CMYKPY has brought a ray of hope to the girl, whose ragpicker parents send her to school with dreams of her securing a livelihood for them, and the youths aimlessly roaming in the villages of Maharashtra. By taking the tough route of offering jobs to youths, the state has made a significant step towards breaking the barriers of unemployment. Once 10 lakh youths have jobs and money in their pockets, the economy will undoubtedly receive a much-needed boost.

(The author is an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad and an HR leader with two decades of experience working with students and companies. He is Officer on Special Duty(OSD) for the Chief Minister Yuva Karya Prashikshan Yojana. Views expressed are personal)