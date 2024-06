Book 'Jan Sampark Aur Hindi' written by Dr. Ashok Kumar Singh presented to Ram Karan Yadav, General Manager, Central Railway

The book 'Jan Sampark Aur Hindi' written by Dr. Ashok Kumar Singh was recently released at Raj Bhavan by His Excellency Governor of Maharashtra Ramesh Bais. Dr. Ashok Kumar Singh presenting the book to Ram Karan Yadav, General Manager, Central Railway, Chittaranjan Swain, Additional General Manager, Central Railway, Shyam Sundar Gupta, Principal Chief Operating Manager, Arvind Malkhede, Principal Chief Commercial Manager, Central Railway, along with Dr. Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway.