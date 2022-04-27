BoM receives the ‘Best Innovative Bank’ & the ‘Best Bank for implementing Covid related govt. schemes’ awards

Bank of Maharashtra, a premiere public sector bank in the country has been conferred with two prestigious awards viz. The "Best Innovative Bank -Runner up” and the " Best Bank for Implementing COVID Related Govt. Schemes - Runner up" MSME Banking Excellence Awards in a function organized at Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi.

Bank received the awards under Public Sector Category for 2021 by Chamber of Indian Micro Small and Medium Enterprises. Suryakant Sawant, General Manager, MSME & Retail and Prasanta Kumar Das, Deputy General Manager and Deputy Zonal Head, Delhi Zone received the Prestigious award at the hands of Narayan Rane, Union Cabinet Minister for MSME, and Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, Minister of State for MSME, Govt. of India. Mukesh Mohan Gupta, President, Chamber of Indian Micro Small and Medium Enterprises was also present.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 03:32 PM IST