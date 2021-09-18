BoM celebrates 87th Foundation Day, participates in Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 & Social Welfare activities

Bank of Maharashtra (BoM), a premier public sector bank in the country, celebrated its 87th Foundation Day at its Head Office in Pune on 16th September, 2021 via video conference (VC) and observed multiple social welfare activities at various levels. A S Rajeev, Managing Director & CEO conveyed his warm wishes to all the customers, stakeholders for their relentless support and belief in the institution. Rajeev through his message congratulated all the staff members and appreciated the efforts taken by bank for continuously performing well while emphasizing on making the bank truly Tech Enabled Smart Bank.

Hemant Tamta Executive Director, conveyed congratulations to all the staff members, customers, stake holders through a message as Bank has completed this milestone journey with full energy and dedication and asserted for a more customer centric approach in future through innovative products and services to scale newer heights.

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 10:12 AM IST