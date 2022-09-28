BOI organises MSME Outreach Program in Mumbai

NBG West I of Bank of India organized MSME Outreach campaign at Mumbai on September 26, 2022. This programme was part of a series of events that Bank of India has been carrying out throughout the country to improve customer connect and augment credit growth.

The Program was presided over by ED P R Rajagopal along GM SME S B Singh. The outreach program was organized with an intent to provide open platform for deliberations on banking needs and expectations of MSME customers. All participants were welcomed by NBG West I General Manager, S.K. Roy. In Key note address of Executive Director P R Rajagopal reaffirmed that “BOI commits to run an extra mile to consolidate its position and become the most favoured bank.” The programme was also attended by Zonal Managers S.B. Sahani of Mumbai South Zone, N.S. Deora of Mumbai North Zone and Anil Jadhav of Navi Mumbai Zone. Customers were handed over sanction letters under different MSME schemes.