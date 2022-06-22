BOI organises Credit Outreach Program at Mumbai

Bank of India organized a Customer Outreach campaign at its National Banking Group Mumbai Headquarters on 18.06.2022. This programme was part of a series of events that Bank of India has been carrying out throughout the country to improve customer connect and augment credit growth. The event also was a follow up campaign to the Iconic Week programme of Govt of India, under the aegis of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

The programme was inaugurated by MD & CEO, A.K. Das. In his address, Das reaffirmed that “Banking will continue to play a very catalytic role in making India truly Atmanirbhar ( self-reliant) in all sectors, and in this regard BOI commits to run an extra mile to consolidate its position and become the most favoured bank.” The programme was also attended by NBG West I General Manager, S.K. Roy, Zonal Managers S.B. Sahani of Mumbai South Zone, N.S. Deora of Mumbai North Zone and Anil Jadhav of Navi Mumbai Zone and Staff of NBG West I Office/Zonal Office and select Branch Managers.

Customers were handed over sanction letters under different credit schemes of the Bank. Overall disbursements during the Outreach Programme for NBG West I has been in excess of Rs 500 crore. Of these new accounts, included beneficiaries under MSME, Retail, Education Loan and other Govt. programmes/schemes like Stand up India, PM Svanidhi, Mudra, Doctor Plus, Aarogyam and MSME Welcome Offer.

Bank of India has been the frontrunner in imlementing Government’s plan to provide banking facilities to every Village and to the last mile of the Society. During the ongoing iconic programme of Government of India under the aegis of “Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM)” campaign of Government of India, till date 14,543 beneficiaries have been enrolled under PMSBY and 11790 under PMJJBY, by the zones under the NBG.

Bank of India is also actively participating in the digitalization programme of the Government of India.