 BNP Paribas launches operations in GIFT City
e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-galleryBNP Paribas launches operations in GIFT City

BNP Paribas launches operations in GIFT City

FPJ BureauUpdated: Tuesday, July 09, 2024, 10:35 PM IST
article-image

BNP Paribas, European Union’s leading bank and a key player in international banking, has launched operations at the Gujarat International Finance Tec - City - International Financial Services Centre (GIFT-IFSC) through a new branch effective Tuesday.

The BNP Paribas GIFT City branch shall help facilitate a comprehensive product offering thereby attracting new business opportunities with its onshore and offshore clients.

Sanjay Singh, Head of Territory & CEO, BNP Paribas India said, “The Gift City branch marks a significant milestone and reinforces our continued commitment to the growing BNP Paribas India franchise. It will enable us to better serve our well diversified global clientele with an expanded range of products and strategic solutions as cross-border momentum continues to increase.”

“We are delighted to participate in this rapidly growing financial center and to contribute towards making India a USD 5trillion economy by 2025”, he added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BNP Paribas launches operations in GIFT City

BNP Paribas launches operations in GIFT City

Ceigall India Limited gets Sebi nod for IPO

Ceigall India Limited gets Sebi nod for IPO

Ras Al Khaimah can be a gateway for Indian SMEs to 70 countries

Ras Al Khaimah can be a gateway for Indian SMEs to 70 countries

WR’s Running Room At Bandra Terminus Equipped With Enhanced Facilities & Amenities For The...

WR’s Running Room At Bandra Terminus Equipped With Enhanced Facilities & Amenities For The...

Adani Electricity Launches City Currents: A Digital Customer Newsletter, delivered quarterly

Adani Electricity Launches City Currents: A Digital Customer Newsletter, delivered quarterly