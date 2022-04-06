e-Paper Get App
Blue Star launches a comprehensive range of affordable ACs in line with its mass premium positioning; eyes significant market share gains

FPJ Bureau | Updated on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 03:12 PM IST

Blue Star, India’s leading air conditioning brand, on April 5, unveiled its range of ‘affordable-yet-best-in-class differentiated’ split ACs, for this summer season. Overall, the Company has launched nearly 50 models across the spectrum of inverter, fixed speed, and Window ACs.

The Company’s strategic repositioning as a mass premium brand began in 2020, with the roll-out of a range of affordable split ACs to cater to price sensitive consumers and first time buyers, especially in the Tier 3, 4, and 5 markets. Thereafter, the Company's focus has been on reinforcing this transition by a calibrated focus on all aspects that determine success in the mass premium market.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 03:12 PM IST