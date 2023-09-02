Blue Eye India organises Tourism Fair 2023

Blue Eye India Private Limited, is an established name in the field of Tourism promotion and branding in India and actively engaged with organizing various Travel and Tourism exhibitions & events since 2000.

Tourism Fair 2023, Mumbai has started from 1“ to 3’d September 2023, at Nehru Centre, Worli. Tourism Fair will showcase a variety of spheres such as beaches, Wildlife, Adventures, Culture and Heritage etc.

The travel mart was inaugurated by Sh. Vinay Kumar Rai, Director, Bihar Tourism as a Chief Guest, Mr. Hanumant K. Hede, Beputy Director, IVlaharashtra Tourism, in presence of Mr. Rahul Chaudhary from Madhya Pradesh Tourism Beard as Guest in Honour, Mr. Uday Svzargiary & Purna Deka from Bodoland Tourism as Guest in Honour, Mr. Ravi Shankar Upadhyay & Mr. Rahul Kumar Singh from Bihar Tourism as Guest in Honour, Mr. Rajan Parekh, Gen. Secretary from MTOA as a Guest in Honour and Mr. Subrata Bhowmick, Director, Blue Eye India Private Limited along with travel trade members.

Blue Eye is organizing this event in different cities across India to boost the idea of Domestic Tourism among the travel enthusiastic and travel trade members. In these three days exhibition, we have Maharashtra Tourism as a Host State, Bihar Tourism as Diamond Sponsor, IVladhya Pradesh Teurisrn Board as Tourism Board Partner and supported by Bodoland Tourism along with Travel Trade Associations like IATO, ADTOI, IATTE, MT0A and ETAA.

Tourism Fair brings travel, tourism, hospitality, leisure and other related industries under one roof. Here in Tourism Fair the industry will interact with travel trade members, corporate buyers and the tour enthusiastics. The visitor profile is on a B2B & B2C format.

The event offer a range of holiday options before the festive seasons starts, and here one can have a look of exciting destinations on display added tremendous value to the holiday — seeking plans. We expect that tour lovers from all spheres of life will definitely avail this opportunity and make this event a grand success & memorable too.

Blue Eye is confident that this three days exhibition will open up a new business horizon for further improvement of travel trade activities in the region and will also help all the visitors to the fair, participating travel trade members & others associated with the industry to interact & exchange their views with each other in this unique platform for developing a strong business network amongst them.