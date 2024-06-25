BLS International opens new visa application centre in Mumbai

Visa services provider BLS International has announced the inauguration of a new visa application centre with increased processing capacity in Mumbai.

The newly inaugurated visa application centre, located at Nariman Point, will also handle applications for visas to Spain, Slovakia, Egypt, Gambia, Morocco, and South Korea, the company said.

The facility was inaugurated by the General of Spain, Fernando Heredia Noguer, it said.

The new centre will handle all short-term and long-term visas, catering to a wide range of travellers' needs, and is capable of processing about 1,000 visas per day, BLS International said.

The facility, in addition to serving Mumbai residents, will also cater to applicants from nearby regions, significantly expanding its reach and impact.

Spread around 6,000 square feet, the new Centre is equipped with biometric enrollment, document verification systems, internet kiosks, and a premium lounge, the company said.

"With the capability to process around 1,000 visas daily, this center is strategically designed to enhance and streamline our workflow. In today's dynamic world, travel is indispensable, and Spain remains a top choice for Indian travelers. We foresee this trend thriving throughout the fiscal year, and this new center is impeccably poised to meet the growing demand," said Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director at BLS International.