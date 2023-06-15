Blood Donation can save many lives – Dr.S.V. Kota Reddy Vice Chancellor VIT-AP University

On the occasion of world blood donation day on Wednesday VIT-AP University in association with New City Blood bank has organized a Blood Donation Camp on 14th June 2023 at its Newton Hall premises in the campus. The blood donation camp was inaugurated by Dr.S.V. Kota Reddy –Vice Chancellor VIT-AP University. More than 100 students / faculty / staff have donated their blood on the occasion. Dr. S.V. Kota Reddy emphasized the need for more such camps given the large Indian population in the country and expressed his satisfaction at the volunteering of students and staff to donate blood for social causes.

Dr. Kalyani Pinnamaneni - Director of New City Blood Bank - Dornakal, Vijayawada said that donating blood can save many lives and one must step up to support social causes. She thanked the VIT-AP management for taking the initiative.

Dr. Jagadish Chandra Mudiganti Registrar VIT-AP University, Mr. Dayanand Gunti –Chief Public Relations officer, Ms. Haritha Parupalli Sr. Manager HR, Students, Staff, Faculty were also present on the occasion