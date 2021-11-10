Blood donation camp organised to mark the first death anniversary of former ONGC GM

A Blood Donation camp was organised on 7th November at Eastern Heaven Society, New Town, Kolkata to mark the first death anniversary of former Chief General Manager of ONGC, Dr Ratanlal Basak. Despite of Covid situation, ongoing festive season... a large number of people of different age group gathered at the venue for this noble cause. Finally a memento was handed over to each and every blood donor who made this event a grand success.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 05:48 PM IST