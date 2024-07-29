Blood Donation Camp Held at Central Hospital, Hubballi to Commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas and Hospital Day Celebrations

Central Hospital, Hubballi, today organized a blood donation camp to commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas and Hospital Day celebrations. The event was inaugurated by Dr. G. S. Ramachandra, Principal Chief Medical Director of South Western Railway.

The camp successfully saw 66 individuals donate blood, demonstrating the community's strong commitment to saving lives. This event underscored the importance of blood donation in healthcare and highlighted Central Hospital's dedication to promoting health and well-being in the community.

Dr. G. S. Ramachandra, in his inaugural address, emphasized the critical role of blood donation in emergency care and chronic medical conditions. He praised the donors and organizers for their efforts in making the camp a success.

Central Hospital, Hubballi, remains steadfast in its mission to serve the community through various health initiatives. The hospital's collaboration with SDJCM Rastrottana Blood Bank is a testament to its ongoing efforts to ensure a reliable supply of blood for those in need.

Dr. B. T. Krishna Reddy, Medical Director of Central Hospital, Hubballi, Dr. Sivakumar, Assistant Chief Health Director, and Shri Datta Murthy, Trustee of SDJCM Rastrottana Blood Bank were present during the occasion.