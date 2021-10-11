Blind Welfare Association celebrates Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

National Anti Crime and Human Rights Council of India, Maharashtra Chairman Vairavan Thangavelu donated note books, drawing book, crayon, pen, pencil, and eraser to visually impaired (Blind Community) 80 children and poor needy people, while Mallappa JJF Foundation Chairman donated food and cake to all the poor people and blind community. The event has organised jointly by both organisation through Blind Welfare Association on 2nd October at Ulhasnagar. Blind children are not able to go to school and get their free books from the school and Blind Welfare Association Trust. People has requested Humanitarian Vairavan Thangavelu to donate note books to children of blind people through Human Rights Council.

Vairavan Thangavelu has promised to help for the Note books from Human Rights Council of India and arranged Foods for them through Mr.Mallappa Chairman Jan Jangruk Foundation and celebrated Mallappa 50th Birthday at Blind Welfare Association along with Blind people children. Humanitarian Vairavan Thangavelu is requesting this good opportunity to request our Govt and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to help the poor Blind people to save their life by way giving small day jobs through khadi or any Hand Crafted work thru some SME sectors to help them to fill up their day today needs instead of begging or singing in the Railway station.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 11:35 AM IST