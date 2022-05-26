BIS organises Seminar on ‘Piped Drinking Water Supply System’

While India is glowing in the sunshine of 75 independence years, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has conducted a Seminar in commemoration of 75 years of India's Independence- 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on 23 May 2022 on “Piped Drinking Water Supply System”. This seminar highlighted Indian Standard, IS 17482: 2020 ‘Drinking Water Supply Management System- Requirements for Piped Drinking Water Supply Services’, IS 10500: 2012 ‘Drinking Water – Specification’, testing infrastructure for checking quality of drinking water and BIS Certification Scheme as per IS 17482.

S.K. Kanojia, Head (Service Sector Department-II) welcomed the participants and shared the objectives of the seminar. Suneel Arora, Advisor, National Water Mission, Ministry of Jal Shakti in his key note address stated importance of standardization to achieve government mission to provide potable water to all citizen of the country by 2024. Sanjay Pant, Deputy Director General (Standardization) in his address emphasized on implementation of IS 17482:2020 by the water utilities and shared his views on importance of standardization for sustainable growth of the country. The presentation on BIS Certification Scheme on IS 17482:2020 covering documentation requirements, BIS procedures for submitting application, auditing methodology, grant and renewal of licence was also one of the important features of this seminar. The availability of testing laboratories (BIS labs as well as BIS approved labs) was also shared with the participants.