BIS observes Rashtriya Ekta Diwas and Vigilance Awareness Week 2022

FPJ BureauUpdated: Wednesday, November 02, 2022, 01:23 AM IST
KRISHAN SINGH
On the occasion of celebration of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas and Vigilance Awareness Week 2022, Ashwani Kumar Choubey, MoS, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and MoEF&CC addressed BIS through a video message on 31 October, 2022 recalling Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's contribution to the unification of India.

After garlanding the portrait of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, DG BIS Pramod Kumar Tiwari administered the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Pledge and Integrity Pledge to the employees of Bureau of Indian Standards. On the occasion Smt. Mamta Upadhyay Lal, Additional DG, Ashish Tripathi, Chief Vigilance Officer and other senior officers of BIS were also present.

To commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a Walk/Run was organized from BIS Headquarters to Rajghat in which more than 300 BIS employees participated.

