BIS, ICA holds national seminar on standardization of power cables

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the National Standards body of India in association with International Copper Association (ICA) India hosted a National Seminar in commemoration of 75 years of India's Independence- Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on “Standardization of Power Cables” at Hotel Le Meridien, New Delhi on Wednesday, 6th October, 2021.

Inaugurating the seminar, Jayanta Roy Chowdhury, Deputy Director General (Standardization), BIS welcomed the delegates and highlighted the role of Bureau of Indian Standards in leading the standardization work at national level and contributing in standardization activity at the regional and international level. He informed that BIS is driving the work relating to formulation of Indian Standards on Power cables through its dedicated Power Cables Sectional committee, ETD 09 under Electrotechnical Department.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 12:03 PM IST